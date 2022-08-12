GSK, Sanofi and Haleon shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK GSK.L, Sanofi <SASY.PA and Haleon HLN.L began to stabilise on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.

The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020. The first U.S. trial is expected to start this month.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.