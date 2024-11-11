News & Insights

GSK Reveals Provisional 2025 Dividend Schedule

November 11, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced provisional dividend dates for 2025, offering investors a glimpse into their financial calendar for the upcoming year. The dividend schedule outlines key dates from the announcement to the payout, providing important information for shareholders to plan their investments. These dates, however, are subject to change, adding a layer of flexibility in the company’s financial planning.

