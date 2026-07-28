GSK Reports Strong Q2 Core Results, Maintains Momentum Across Key Growth Drivers

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) delivered a solid second-quarter performance for 2026, highlighting continued momentum across its vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine business. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance and outlined plans to accelerate research and development productivity.

Quarterly Performance

For Q2 2026, GSK posted sales of £8.4 billion up 5% at constant exchange rates, compared with £8.0 billion in Q2 2025. Specialty medicine grew 14% to £3.8 billion, up from £3.3 billion in Q2 2025, led by respiratory, immunology, and oncology franchise, while HIV sales rose 10% to £2.1 billion, compared with £1.9 billion in Q2 2025.

Vaccines delivered 8% growth to £2.3 billion, up from £2.1 billion in Q2 2025, supported by Shingrix, meningitis and RSV vaccine Arexvy.

General medicines declined 9% to £2.3 billion, compared with £2.6 billion in Q2 2025, reflecting portfolio optimization.

Despite higher impairments and charges, core operating profit rose 7% to £2.8 billion, compared with £2.6 billion in Q2 2025. Core EPS increased 9% to 50.5p, compared with 46.5p in Q2 2025, driven by strong product mix and regional performance. This compares with Q1 2026, when core operating profit grew 6% and core EPS rose 6%, underscoring sequential improvement in profitability.

Pipeline and R&D Acceleration

The company highlighted progress across its pipeline, including:

-Positive phase III data for Ris-Rez in lung cancer, the first B7-H3 ADC to show overall survival benefit.

- Expanded its late-stage oncology portfolio in NSCLC with Jideytro, which has received FDA approval and Neladalkib, which is under regulatory review with a PDUFA date set for November 27, 2026.

-Regulatory reviews supported by pivotal data for Jemperli in advanced rectal cancer.

-Orphan Drug Designations for Momelotinib (Ojjaara) in VEXAS syndrome.

-Functional cure data for Bepirovirsen in chronic hepatitis B.

To build on this momentum, GSK announced it now expects 20+ Phase III trial starts in 2026, up from 10 previously, across oncology, respiratory, hepatology, and vaccines. A new flagship R&D centre will be established at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, in the UK, alongside a three-year cost-savings programme targeting £1.9 billion annually by 2029.

Outlook and Shareholder Returns

GSK reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: turnover growth of 3-5%, core profit growth of 7-9%, and core EPS growth of 7-9%. The company remains on track for its 2031 sales ambition of more than £40 billion.

A dividend of 17p per share was declared for Q2, with 70p expected for the full year. GSK also completed its £2 billion share buyback programme as announced at FY 2024.

CEO Commentary

Luke Miels, CEO of GSK, said: "We have delivered another quarter of strong core results performance, with our key growth drivers performing well. We remain focused on operational delivery, execution, and accelerating R&D to bring meaningful benefits to patients and drive shareholder returns."

GSK has traded between $36.75 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $51.98, up 1.23%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $52.56, up 1.14%.

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