GSK Reports Positive Results From DREAMM-7 Phase III Trial For Blenrep - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive headline results from a planned interim efficacy analysis of the DREAMM-7 head-to-head phase III trial evaluating belantamab mafodotin as a second-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company said the trial met primary endpoint of progression-free survival and showed that belantamab mafodotin when combined with bortezomib plus dexamethasone significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus daratumumab plus BorDex, an existing standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. A strong and clinically meaningful overall survival trend was also observed. The safety and tolerability was consistent with the known safety profile of the individual agents.

The trial was unblinded early based on Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation. GSK plc said results from the interim analysis will be shared with health authorities.

