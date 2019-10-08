GSK recalls popular heartburn medicine Zantac - U.K. medicines watchdog

Oct 8 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L is recalling its heartburn medicine Zantac as a "precautionary measure" due to a probable cancer-causing impurity in the drug, Britain's medicines watchdog said on Tuesday.

GSK is recalling all unexpired stock of Zantac, also sold generically as ranitidine, from pharmacies as a precaution due to possible contamination with an impurity NDMA, which has genotoxic and carcinogenic potential, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Bill Berkrot)

((justin.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +91 80 6749 3486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.