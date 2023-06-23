GSK reaches settlement in U.S. Zantac litigation

June 23 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L on Friday said it reached a confidential settlement of a litigation in the United States over claims that the British drugmaker's heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

The case, brought by California resident James Goetz in Alameda County Superior Court, was to go to trial on July 24. It will now be dismissed, GSK said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

