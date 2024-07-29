News & Insights

GSK Reaches Confidential Settlement With Ronald Kimbrow Involving Ranitidine

July 29, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Monday it has reached a confidential settlement with Ronald Kimbrow resolving the case he filed in Illinois state court. GSK does not admit any liability in this settlement. The case will now be dismissed as to GSK.

Following the 16 epidemiological studies looking at human data regarding the use of ranitidine, the scientific consensus is that there is no consistent or reliable evidence that ranitidine increases the risk of any cancer.

GSK will continue to vigorously defend itself and manage this litigation in the best interests of the company and shareholders.

