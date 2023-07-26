GSK raises full-year expectations, posts Q2 earnings beat

Adds details on results throughout, adds CEO comment in paragraph 3

July 26 - GSK GSK.L raised its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by strong sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix and HIV medicines.

The London-listed drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 14%-17% for the year, up from its earlier expectations of 12%-15%.

It raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 8%-10%, from its prior forecast of 6%-8%.

"We have delivered another excellent quarter of performance, with strong sales and earnings growth, notably in HIV and vaccines, and continued strengthening of the R&D pipeline and product portfolio," CEO Emma Walmsley said in a statement.

The company reported an adjusted profit of 38.8 pence per share for the quarter, on sales of about 7.18 billion pounds ($9.26 billion).

Analysts were expecting a profit of 34.7 pence per share on sales of about 6.77 billion pounds, according to company-compiled consensus estimates. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds)

(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Savio D'Souza)

