GSK raises full-year expectations

July 26 - GSK GSK.L raised its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday after its second-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by strong sales of its shingles vaccine Shingrix.

The London-listed drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 14-17% for the year from its earlier expectations of 12-15%.

Analysts were expecting 149.6 pence per share, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

