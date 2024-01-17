GSK raises $1.24 bln from latest Haleon stake sale

Jan 17 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK GSK.L said on Wednesday it had raised 978 million pounds ($1.24 billion) from a discounted stake sale in Haleon HLN.L, cutting its shareholding to 4.2% in the world's largest standalone consumer healthcare firm.

GSK sold around 300 million shares in its spun-off unit at a price of 326 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

