GSK to quit lobbying group BIO, STAT reports

GSK (GSK) plans to depart the biotechnology industry’s largest trade group, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, STAT’s John Wilkerson, Lizzy Lawrence, Rachel Cohrs Zhang, and Sarah Owermohle reported on Friday. GSK is the fifth company to leave BIO in roughly a year, a group that includes Pfizer (PFE). The departures coincided with a drop in lobbying spending from the group and other challenges, STAT says.

