News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24

January 31, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) Wednesday reported sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher revenues. The company increased dividend, and said it sees higher results in fiscal 2024.

Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said, "We are now planning for at least 12 major launches from 2025, with new Vaccines and Specialty Medicines for infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology. As a result of this progress and momentum, we expect to deliver another year of meaningful sales and earnings growth in 2024, and we are upgrading our growth outlooks for 2026 and 2031."

The fourth-quarter profit before tax plunged to 379 million pounds from last year's 1.63 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 8.5 pence, down from last year's 36.5 pence.

Adjusted profit before taxation was 1.56 billion pounds, compared to 1.36 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 28.9 pence, compared to 25.8 pence a year ago.

Turnover was 8.05 billion pounds, up from 7.38 billion pounds in the previous year.

Further, GSK now expects to declare an increased dividend of 16p for the fourth quarter and 58p per share for the full year 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase between 6 to 9 percent, adjusted operating profit is expected to increase between 7 to 10 percent, and turnover is expected to increase between 5 to 7 percent, all at constant exchange rates.

All expectations exclude any contributions from COVID-19 solutions.

By 2031, GSK now expects to achieve sales of more than 38 billion pounds on a risk-adjusted basis and at CER. This is an increase of 5 billion pounds compared to the estimate given in 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.