GSK

GSK Q1 Pretax Profit Declines; Updates 2024 Guidance

May 01, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK (GSK.L, GSK) reported first quarter profit before tax of 1.35 billion pounds, a decline of 29% at AER, or a decline of 18% at CER. Earnings per share was 25.7 pence, down 30% at AER, or a decline of 19% at CER. Core operating profit was 2.44 billion pounds, up 17% at AER, or an increase of 27% at CER. Core EPS was 43.1 pence, an increase of 16% at AER, or an increase of 28% at CER.

First quarter turnover was 7.36 billion pounds, up 6% at AER, or an increase of 10% at CER. Turnover ex COVID was 7.36 billion pounds, up 8% at AER, or an increase of 13% at CER. GSK now expects 2024 turnover growth towards the upper part of 5% to 7% range; core operating profit growth of 9% to 11%, revised from 7% to 10% previously; and core EPS growth of 8% to 10%, updated from 6% to 9% previously.

GSK expects to declare a dividend for first quarter of 15 pence per share and for the full year 60 pence.

