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GSK Q1 Core Profit Rises; Affirms 2026 Guidance

April 29, 2026 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK (GSK, GSK.L, GS71.DE) reported first quarter pretax profit of 2.14 billion pounds compared to 2.11 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 42.6 pence compared to 39.3 pence. Core operating profit was 2.65 billion pounds, up 5% AER, and up 10% CER. Core EPS was 46.5 pence, up 4% AER, and up 9% CER. First quarter total sales were 7.6 billion pounds, up 2% AER, and up 5% CER.

GSK affirmed full-year 2026 guidance at constant exchange rates. The company expects 2026 turnover growth of between 3% to 5%; core operating profit growth of between 7% to 9%; and core EPS growth of between 7% to 9%.

At last close, GSK shares were trading at 2,027.50 pence, down 0.025%.

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