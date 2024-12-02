GSK price target lowered to 1,600 GBp from 1,820 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on GSK (GSK) to 1,600 GBp from 1,820 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
