GSK price target lowered to 1,450 GBp from 1,550 GBp at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on GSK (GSK) to 1,450 GBp from 1,550 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GSK:
- GSK Pharma put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Announces Q1 Dividend: Save the Dates!
- GlaxoSmithKline Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights
- GSK price target lowered to 1,440 GBp from 1,550 GBp at JPMorgan
- GSK price target lowered to 1,700 GBp from 1,850 GBp at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.