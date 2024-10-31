GSK price target lowered to 1,440 GBp from 1,550 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on GSK (GSK) to 1,440 GBp from 1,550 GBp and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
- GSK price target lowered to 1,700 GBp from 1,850 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- GSK downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
- GlaxoSmithKline Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- GSK reaffirms 2024 core EPS growth view 10%-12%
- GSK reports Q3 core EPS 49.7p, up 5% at CER
