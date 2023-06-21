GSK Plc: New Data Shows Vaccine Efficacy Of Arexvy Against RSV-lower Respiratory Tract Disease

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported new data from the AReSVi-006 phase III trial evaluating the efficacy of a single dose of Arexvy, the company's respiratory syncytial virus older adult vaccine, against lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 years and older. The company said the results showed vaccine efficacy against RSV-lower respiratory tract disease and severe disease over two full RSV seasons, including in participants with underlying medical conditions. Safety and reactogenicity data were consistent with initial results from the phase III programme, the company noted.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: "We look forward to discussing these results with regulators and vaccine recommending bodies and to collecting more data from the ongoing clinical development programme."

