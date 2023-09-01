News & Insights

GSK Plc: MHLW In Japan To Review Supplementary New Drug Application For Nucala

September 01, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has accepted for review a supplementary new drug application for Nucala, a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5, as a treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in adult patients. The company said its sJNDA is based on results of the phase III MERIT trial.

GSK plc noted that, if approved, Nucala would be the first anti-interleukin-5 biologic available in Japan for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

