Markets
GSK

GSK Plc: FDA Grants Approval For Jemperli For Patients With DMMR Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

February 10, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced the US FDA granted full approval for Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by a US FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Separately, GSK announced the US FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 8 to 5 in support of the question posed to the committee regarding whether data from two proposed single-arm trials will be sufficient to characterize the benefits and risks of Jemperli in the curative-intent setting for patients with mismatch repair-deficient/microsatellite instability-high locally advanced rectal cancer. In January 2023, the FDA granted dostarlimab-gxly Fast Track designation for the treatment of dMMR/MSI-H locally advanced rectal cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.