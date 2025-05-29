Is GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GSK (GSK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

GSK is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 997 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSK's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GSK has returned about 15.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.5% on average. As we can see, GSK is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Amarin (AMRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

For Amarin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GSK belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 505 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that GSK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Amarin is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GSK and Amarin as they could maintain their solid performance.

