News & Insights

Markets
GSK

GSK Plc Reports 100% Vaccine Efficacy From Post-license Phase IV Trial Of Shingrix In China

August 23, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive results from the efficacy trial of Shingrix in China. The results come from the post-license phase IV trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Recombinant Zoster Vaccine in preventing shingles in adults aged 50 and over. The trial included almost 6,000 participants. No cases of shingles were reported among the participants who received RZV, compared to 31 cases in the placebo arm, the Group said.

RZV was first licensed for use in China in 2019 for the prevention of herpes zoster. The post-licence trial was undertaken to fulfil the requirement of regulatory authorities to evaluate the vaccine efficacy and safety of two doses of RZV for the prevention of shingles.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.