GSK Plc: NDA For Gepotidacin Granted Priority Review By FDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application for gepotidacin, an oral antibiotic with a mechanism of action for the treatment of female adults and adolescents with uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The FDA has granted Priority Review and assigned a PDUFA action date of 26 March 2025. The NDA is supported by positive results from the phase III EAGLE-2 and EAGLE-3 trials.

The development of gepotidacin has been funded in part with federal funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, and BARDA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.