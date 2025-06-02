BioTech
GSK

GSK Plc: FDA Accepts Linerixibat NDA For Review

June 02, 2025 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced the FDA has accepted for review the NDA for linerixibat, an investigational targeted inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter, for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with primary biliary cholangitis. The PDUFA goal date is 24 March 2026.

The company said its application is based on positive data from the GLISTEN phase III trial, presented in May at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Congress. Linerixibat is currently not approved anywhere in the world.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.