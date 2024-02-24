GSK plc - Depositary Receipt () (GSK) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 47.17

The average one-year price target for GSK plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:GSK) has been revised to 47.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 44.92 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.62 to a high of 66.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from the latest reported closing price of 42.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1478 funds or institutions reporting positions in GSK plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSK is 0.45%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 764,814K shares. The put/call ratio of GSK is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 68,472K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,584K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,784K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 12.84% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 50,048K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32,275K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,874K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 8.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 23,009K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,281K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSK by 13.25% over the last quarter.

GSK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer.

