GSK Plc Completes Demerger Of Consumer Healthcare Business

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) said it has completed the demerger of the Consumer Healthcare business to form the Haleon Group. The shares of Haleon plc will be admitted on Monday to the Premium Listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The American Depositary Shares representing shares of Haleon plc will commence regular-way trading on the NYSE at market open on Friday.

The GSK share consolidation is expected to take place after the market closes on Monday. The admission and dealings in the new GSK shares on the LSE will commence on 19 July 2022.

