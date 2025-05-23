Markets
GSK Plc: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Blenrep Combinations

May 23, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of Blenrep for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in combination with bortezomib plus dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy, and in combination with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy including lenalidomide. An approval decision by the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The company noted that Blenrep combinations are currently under review in all major markets globally, including in the US with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of 23 July 2025.

