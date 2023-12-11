GSK Plc Announces EC Authorisation Of Jemperli - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Jemperli in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel, for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient/microsatellite instability-high primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer and who are candidates for systemic therapy. The Commission also converted previous conditional approval for Jemperli to full approval as a monotherapy for second-line dMMR/MSI-H recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer.

The company said the EC authorisation of Jemperli is based on interim analysis results from the dMMR/MSI-H population of Part 1 of the RUBY/ENGOT-EN6/GOG3031/NSGO phase III trial.

