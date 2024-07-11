News & Insights

GSK

GSK Plans To Distribute Over 36 Mln Doses Of Trivalent Influenza Vaccines In The US

July 11, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK (GSK, GSK.L) has started shipping doses of trivalent influenza vaccines to US healthcare providers and pharmacies in preparation for the 2024-25 flu season. This immediately follows a licensing and lot-release approval from the FDA. GSK expects to distribute over 36 million doses of trivalent influenza vaccines in the US.

The company said both FLULAVAL and FLUARIX will be available in a 0.5mL, single-dose, pre-filled syringe and are indicated for people six months of age and older. FLUARIX and FLULAVAL are vaccines indicated for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B virus contained in the vaccines.

