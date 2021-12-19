GSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to chair consumer healthcare arm -source

By Anirudh Saligrama

Dec 19 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L has picked Dave Lewis, former chief executive of Tesco Plc TSCO.L, to chair its consumer healthcare unit, which is due to be spun off next year, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Confirmation of Lewis's appointment as non-executive chairman of the arm that owns brands including Sensodyne toothpaste could come as soon as Monday, the source told Reuters.

Lewis left Tesco in September after six years as CEO.

GSK owns 68% of the unit and Pfizer Inc PFE.N the remainder. In July, GSK said its current head, Brian McNamara, would take over as CEO once it was spun off.

GSK said in October it was on track to spin the unit off next year at a valuation of upwards of 40 billion pounds ($53 billion).

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

