GSK picks Burberry's Brown as CFO; Iain Mackay to retire

Sept 26 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L named luxury fashion brand Burberry's BRBY.L Julie Brown as its new chief financial officer on Monday, at a time when the British drugmaker is sharpening focus on its core business.

Brown, 60, will replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring after serving as GSK's finance chief for more than three years. The appointment comes after GSK spun off its large consumer business, Haleon HLN.L, to focus on prescription drugs and vaccines.

Burberry had said on Friday that Brown would step down as its CFO and chief operating officer in April to take up a role outside the luxury industry.

With Emma Walmsley as GSK's chief executive, Brown's appointment also creates a rare, all-female top management at a blue-chip .FTSE British company and a global pharma major.

