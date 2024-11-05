GSK Pharma put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in GSK (GSK) Pharma with 2,296 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are May-25 30 puts and Dec-24 38 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.57, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GSK:
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Announces Q1 Dividend: Save the Dates!
- GlaxoSmithKline Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights
- GSK price target lowered to 1,440 GBp from 1,550 GBp at JPMorgan
- GSK price target lowered to 1,700 GBp from 1,850 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- GSK downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.