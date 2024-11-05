GSK Pharma put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in GSK (GSK) Pharma with 2,296 puts trading, or 1.2x expected. Most active are May-25 30 puts and Dec-24 38 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.57, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.