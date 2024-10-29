GSK Pharma put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in GSK (GSK) Pharma with 14,964 puts trading, or 17x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 37 puts and 11/1 weekly 38.5 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 19,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.63, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

