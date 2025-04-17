GSK & PFE's RSV Vaccines Recommended for Use in Adults Aged 50-59

GSK GSK and Pfizer PFE announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended the expanded use of their respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

The ACIP has now recommended the use of GSK’s RSV vaccine, Arexvy, and PFE’s RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, in adults aged 50-59 who are at high risk of severe RSV disease. Individuals with underlying medical conditions like obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma and other chronic illnesses are at increased risk of RSV disease.

The updated ACIP recommendation expands the committee’s previous vote issued last June, which recommended the use of RSV vaccines for all adults aged 75 years. However, for those aged between 60 and 74, the ACIP recommended the vaccines for individuals at a higher risk of severe RSV disease due to underlying medical conditions.

The updated ACIP recommendation lowers the recommended age for RSV vaccination from 60 to 50 for high-risk adults.

The ACIP’s recommendation is pending final approval by the director of the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Arexvy and Abrysvo are approved by the FDA for use in all individuals aged 60 and above. Arexvy is also approved for high-risk individuals aged 50-59, while Abrysvo is approved for high-risk adults aged 18-59 in the United States.

GSK is currently conducting clinical studies on Arexvy for expanded use in adults aged 18 to 49 years.

Arexvy generated sales worth £590 million in 2024, while Abrysvo generated sales worth $755 million. Sales of both Arexvy and Abrysvo were impacted last year, mainly due to the revised recommendations for RSV vaccinations issued by the ACIP in June 2024.

Another vaccine maker, Moderna’s MRNA RSV vaccine – mResvia – was approved last year by the FDA and the European Commission to prevent RSV-LRTD in older adults aged 60 years and above.

An FDA filing is currently under review, seeking the expanded use of Moderna’s vaccine in high-risk adults aged 18-59 years. A final decision is expected by June 12, 2025. MRNA is also working on expanding the vaccine’s use in pediatric populations.

