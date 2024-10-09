GSK Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GSK (NYSE:GSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for GSK.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $67,906, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $382,107.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $45.0 for GSK, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GSK options trades today is 2434.8 with a total volume of 6,311.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GSK's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

GSK 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.1 $2.35 $45.00 $82.2K 570 355 GSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.2 $2.25 $45.00 $79.8K 570 1.3K GSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $45.00 $74.2K 570 1.9K GSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.55 $1.45 $1.45 $38.00 $67.9K 337 500 GSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $2.15 $1.85 $1.85 $39.00 $60.1K 4.0K 1.2K

About GSK

In the pharmaceutical industry, GSK ranks as one of the largest firms by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, cancer, and antiviral, as well as vaccines. GSK uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV.

In light of the recent options history for GSK, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GSK With a volume of 19,701,072, the price of GSK is up 5.97% at $40.29. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GSK with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

