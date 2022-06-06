GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval
June 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK
The vaccine can be given as two doses, and may also be administered as a second shot to individuals who were previously vaccinated with a first dose of another MMR-containing vaccine, GSK said.
Child vaccination rates in the United States fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning, according to a government study https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-child-vaccination-rates-dip-during-pandemic-study-2022-04-21 released last month.
"We're proud to make Priorix available in the U.S. for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases," GSK Head of U.S. Vaccines Judy Stewart said.
In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019 - a setback in the progress towards eliminating the disease in many countries.
Priorix, Priorix Tetra and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed about 260 million pounds ($325.99 million) to GSK's vaccines turnover last year.
GSK, which is spinning off its consumer health business, is sharpening its focus on vaccines and prescription drugs.
