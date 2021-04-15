GSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.69, changing hands as high as $38.26 per share. GlaxoSmithKline plc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.26 per share, with $43.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.