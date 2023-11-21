GSK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GSK plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.51, changing hands as high as $35.52 per share. GSK plc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $33.20 per share, with $39.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.39.

