US Markets
GSK

GSK logs nearly $2 bln in COVID-related sales, but profit boost to wane in 2022

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

GSK racked up 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in COVID-related sales in 2021, largely for antibody drug sotrovimab, as it beat quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting a bid from Unilever for its consumer arm.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L racked up 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in COVID-related sales in 2021, largely for antibody drug sotrovimab, as it beat quarterly forecasts in its first earnings report since rejecting a bid from Unilever for its consumer arm.

The drugmaker also said that it expects pandemic-related sales in 2022 to be at similar levels to 2021, but that these would contribute less to profit due to lower margins on its antibody treatment.

($1 = 0.7378 pounds)

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases

FACTBOX-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

UPDATE 5-GSK rejects 50-billion-pound Unilever offer for consumer assets

UPDATE 1-GSK to get $1.25 bln to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

UPDATE 1-GSK chief scientist Barron to leave for U.S. biotech start-up

UPDATE 2-U.S. secures 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir's COVID-19 therapy

UPDATE 3-Sanofi, GSK delay data on COVID-19 vaccine booster candidate til 2022

UPDATE 3-GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK NOVN TSCO VIR PFE GILD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular