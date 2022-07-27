GSK lifts full-year forecast, days after consumer health spin-off

Adds details

July 27 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L on Wednesday lifted its full-year forecast, boosted by reinvigorated demand for its blockbuster Shingrix vaccine, days after overhauling the business with the spin-off of its consumer health unit.

GSK now expects 2022 sales to rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 13% to 15%, excluding any contributions from the company's COVID-19 solutions business.

Previously, the company had forecast full-year sales to grow 5% to 7% and adjusted operating profit to rise 12% to 14%.

Adjusted earnings stood at 34.7 pence per share for the three months ending June 30, GSK said, while generating a turnover of around 6.9 billion pounds ($8.32 billion), including pandemic solutions sales from the preceding quarter.

Analysts expected GSK second-quarter earnings of 29.3 pence per share on revenues of about 6.3 billion pounds, a company-compiled consensus showed.

($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)

