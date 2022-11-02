US Markets
GSK

GSK lifts 2022 forecast again after stronger than expected quarter

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2022 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Natalie Grover for Reuters ->

By Natalie Grover

Nov 2 (Reuters) - GSK GSK.L on Wednesday GSK GSK.L on Wednesday smashed analysts' estimates for third-quarter earnings, driven by higher sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine, Shingrix.

This quarter, Shingrix blew past expectations by generating sales of 760 million pounds ($872.86 million) compared to the GSK-compiled consensus of 685 million pounds.

Although demand for the vaccine suffered as adult immunisations took a hit during the first pandemic years, sales have rebounded as COVID-19 pressures have eased.

The British drugmaker - now solely focused on vaccines and medicines months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit - also reported stronger than expected quarterly sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

GSK reported third-quarter adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of about 7.83 billion pounds, compared with a company-compiled analyst consensus of 40.1 pence on sales of 7.32 billion pounds.

The company also raised its forecast once again for 2022. It now expects sales to rise between 8% and 10% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 15% to 17%, excluding any contributions from the company's COVID-19 solutions business.

Previously in July, GSK had predicted that 2022 sales would rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 13% to 15%, boosting a forecast for 2022 guidance issued in February.

($1 = 0.8707 pounds)

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK
PFE
HLN

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter