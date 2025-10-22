GSK : Latozinemab Fails To Meet Clinical Endpoint In INFRONT-3 FTD-GRN Trial

(RTTNews) - GSK plc. (GSK, GSK.L) and Alector, Inc. announced results from the INFRONT-3 clinical trial evaluating latozinemab in individuals with frontotemporal dementia caused by a mutation in the progranulin gene (FTD-GRN).

While treatment with latozinemab achieved a statistically significant improvement in the biomarker co-primary endpoint—plasma progranulin (PGRN) concentrations—it did not demonstrate clinical benefit in slowing disease progression. Additionally, no treatment-related effects were observed across secondary and exploratory endpoints.

Preliminary safety data have not revealed any major concerns, though further analysis is ongoing. Based on the overall findings, both the open-label extension and continuation study for latozinemab will be discontinued.

