BioTech
GSK

GSK: Japan's Ministry Of Health To Review Application For Use Of RSV Vaccine In Adults Aged 18-49

June 20, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has accepted the company's application to expand the use of adjuvanted recombinant respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to include adults aged 18-49 at increased risk of severe RSV disease. If approved, GSK's RSV vaccine would be the first available in Japan for the group.

Arexvy was the first vaccine approved in Japan for adults aged 60 years and older for the prevention of RSV disease, and for those aged 50 years and older at increased risk for severe RSV disease. The company noted that regulatory submissions to expand the indications for the RSV vaccine continue in other geographies including the US and Europe.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.