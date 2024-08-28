News & Insights

BioTech
GSK

GSK: Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare Grants SENKU Designation For Bepirovirsen

August 28, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted SENKU designation for bepirovirsen, an investigational antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The company noted that the designation expedites review of bepirovirsen as a potential treatment for people living with chronic hepatitis B.

The designation is based on results from the phase IIb B-Clear and B-Sure trials which evaluated the efficacy, safety and durability of response of bepirovirsen in people with CHB. A confirmatory phase III programme is ongoing.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.