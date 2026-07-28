GSK To Invest £400M In New Flagship R&D Centre In Cambridge, UK

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced plans to build a new global R&D centre on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, reinforcing its commitment to UK life sciences with a £400 million investment over three years.

The 300,000 square-foot site will house more than 1,000 scientists and serve as GSK's UK R&D hub, providing direct access to one of Europe's largest biomedical ecosystems. The centre will feature state-of-the-art labs supporting research in oncology, respiratory, hepatology, vaccines and HIV.

CEO Luke Miels said the move will accelerate GSK's pipeline and integrate the company further into Cambridge's world-class research environment, while Chief Scientific Officer, Tony Wood, described the campus as a catalyst for faster medicines discovery.

As part of the transition, GSK will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029, upgrade laboratories in Ware, and retain its global headquarters in London. The company invests over £6 billion annually in R&D, with more than £1.5 billion in the UK.

GSK has traded between $36.75 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $53.96, up 3.79%.

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