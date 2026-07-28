BioTech

GSK To Invest £400M In New Flagship R&D Centre In Cambridge, UK

July 28, 2026 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK) announced plans to build a new global R&D centre on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, reinforcing its commitment to UK life sciences with a £400 million investment over three years.

The 300,000 square-foot site will house more than 1,000 scientists and serve as GSK's UK R&D hub, providing direct access to one of Europe's largest biomedical ecosystems. The centre will feature state-of-the-art labs supporting research in oncology, respiratory, hepatology, vaccines and HIV.

CEO Luke Miels said the move will accelerate GSK's pipeline and integrate the company further into Cambridge's world-class research environment, while Chief Scientific Officer, Tony Wood, described the campus as a catalyst for faster medicines discovery.

As part of the transition, GSK will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029, upgrade laboratories in Ware, and retain its global headquarters in London. The company invests over £6 billion annually in R&D, with more than £1.5 billion in the UK.

GSK has traded between $36.75 and $61.70 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $53.96, up 3.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.