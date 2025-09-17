GSK to Invest $30B in U.S. R&D and Manufacturing Over 5 Years

GSK plc GSK has unveiled a $30 billion investment plan in research and development (R&D) and supply chain infrastructure in the United States, which will be executed over the next five years.

GSK’s latest initiative would include a new $1.2 billion investment in advanced manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge digital and AI technologies to build next-generation biopharma factories and laboratories in the United States. The latest development reflects GSK’s investment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D to expand domestic production as tariff pressures loom under President Donald Trump.

The $1.2 billion investment will include a new biologics flex factory in Pennsylvania aimed at producing best-in-class new medicines for respiratory diseases and various cancer indications. The company will also add new AI and advanced digital technology capabilities at its existing five U.S. manufacturing sites across four states Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland and Montana. In addition, GSK plans to build new drug manufacturing capabilities, improve devices and auto-injectors and strengthen assembly operations.

The new facilities will connect research and manufacturing in the United States and U.K., boosting both countries’ positions as leaders in life sciences.

GSK's Price Performance

Year to date, shares of GSK have rallied 18.4% compared with the industry’s 2.7% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Focus on Ramping Up U.S. Manufacturing

The uncertainty around tariffs and trade production measures has affected economic growth. Previously, President Trump had threatened to impose heavy tariffs, as high as 250%, on pharmaceutical imports, over time. His repeated threats to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports are aimed at pushing U.S. pharma companies to shift production back to the country, primarily from Europe and Asia. The U.S. President stated that drugmakers have about one to one and a half years to bring production back to the country before the new tariffs are imposed.

In response to Trump’s tariff threats, several pharma/biotech bigwigs like Eli Lilly LLY, J&J JNJ and AstraZeneca AZN, among others, have already announced plans to ramp up manufacturing in the United States.

Earlier this week, Eli Lilly unveiled a $5 billion plan to build a massive new manufacturing facility in Virginia aimed at creating high-paying manufacturing and construction jobs.

In February, LLY announced plans to bolster its domestic drug production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States, bringing its total domestic manufacturing expansion commitments to over $50 billion since 2020.

In July, AstraZeneca announced a $50 billion investment plan in the United States, including a major manufacturing facility in Virginia, which is to be executed by 2030.

In addition to the Virginia facility, AZN’s broader investment will support the expansion of several key R&D and manufacturing hubs across the United States.

In March 2025, JNJ announced plans to invest more than $55 billion in the United States over the next four years to strengthen manufacturing, R&D and technology in the country.

GSK’s Zacks Rank

GSK has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.