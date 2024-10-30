News & Insights

GSK Insider Purchases Signal Confidence in Company

October 30, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

GlaxoSmithKline (GB:GSK) has released an update.

GSK’s Non-Executive Chair’s associate, Lady Susan Symonds, has acquired 7,150 ordinary shares at £13.9365 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights continued confidence from those closely associated with the company’s leadership. Investors may find this insider purchase indicative of GSK’s potential growth and stability.

