GSK

GSK Inks License Deal With China's Hansoh Pharma For HS-20093; To Pay Up To $1.7 Bln

December 20, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) and Chinese biopharmaceutical company Hansoh Pharma announced Wednesday that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for HS-20093, a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) utilizing a clinically validated topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload.

Under the agreement, GSK will obtain exclusive worldwide rights (excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to progress clinical development and commercialization of HS-20093.

This agreement provides GSK with a second clinical-stage ADC that complements GSK's existing capabilities and strengths in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in various solid tumors.

HS-20093 is currently being investigated in ongoing phase I and II trials in China. GSK plans to begin phase I trials for HS-20093 outside of China in 2024.

Under the terms of this agreement, GSK will pay $185 million upfront. In addition, Hansoh will be eligible to receive up to $1.525 billion in success-based milestones for HS-20093.

Upon commercialisation of HS-20093, GSK will pay tiered royalties on global net sales outside of China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

This agreement is subject to customary conditions, including applicable regulatory agency clearances under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act in the US.

