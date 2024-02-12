GSK India arm's Q3 profit falls on government price cap

BENGALURU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals GLAX.NS, the Indian unit of the UK's GSK GSK.L, reported a 3% fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by the government's pricing cap on certain medicines.

Consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 2.29 billion rupees ($27.6 million), compared with 2.36 billion rupees a year earlier.

It's revenue declined for three straight quarters following the adoption of the list before rebounding on the growth in its vaccine business in the June quarter of last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose a meagre 0.4% to 8.05 billion rupees in the latest quarter.

The company, which makes Augmentin antibiotic, incurred a one-time charge of 1.63 billion rupees, related to the cost of a voluntary retirement scheme and other employee dues.

It also had a one-time charge of 113.7 million rupees in the year-ago period, due to restructuring costs.

Last month, parent GSK beat market estimates for its fourth-quarter results and provided an upbeat forecast for 2024 and beyond, citing the expansion of its vaccines and cancer drugs pipeline.

Earlier this month, rival Abbott India ABOT.NSreported a 26% jump in third-quarter profit on elevated sales.

($1 = 82.9720 Indian rupees)

