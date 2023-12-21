GSK, Hansoh Ink Deal to Develop Lung Cancer ADC Candidate

GSK plc GSK announced that it is in-licensing exclusive worldwide rights from China biopharmaceutical company, Hansoh Pharma, to develop and commercialize the latter’s investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, HS-20093, in lung cancer and other solid tumor indications. However, Hansoh retains exclusive rights to the candidate in China’s mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

HS-20093 is a B7-H3 targeted ADC utilizing a clinically validated topoisomerase inhibitor payload. It is the second investigational ADC that GSK in-licensed from Hansoh.

It is important to note that in October 2023, GSK bought the first ADC from Hansoh, HS-20089. HS-20089 is a B7-H4 targeted ADC, currently being developed in China in mid-stage studies. Per GSK, HS-20089 has the potential to become a best-in-class treatment for ovarian and endometrial cancer with opportunities in other solid tumors.

Per the press release, HS-20093 is currently being evaluated in ongoing phase I and II studies in China. Data from the phase I ARTEMIS-001 study for HS-20093 in advanced solid tumors was recently presented at a medical conference. In the early-stage study, treatment with the candidate demonstrated initial clinical activity in small-cell lung cancer, non-small-cell lung cancer and sarcoma with multiple confirmed responses.

HS-20093 demonstrated a manageable safety profile, too, which was also encouraging.

Per the terms of the agreement, GSK is liable to make an upfront payment of $185 million to Hansoh in consideration of the exclusive license to develop and commercialize HS-20093 for lung cancer and other solid tumor indications.

GSK might be further liable to pay potential milestone payments of up to $1.525 billion to Hansoh, which brings the total deal value to approximately $1.9 billion.

Additionally, GSK will make tiered royalty payments on global net sales of HS-20093 in its territories, subject to successful commercialization. The closing of the transaction is contingent upon the meeting of certain customary and regulatory conditions.

GSK has a strong portfolio of marketed drugs for oncology indications, primarily boosted by growth in Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib) sales, approved for various gynecologic cancer indications. In the first nine months of 2023, GSK’s oncology drugs together recorded revenues of £487 million, representing year-over-year growth of 9% at constant exchange rate.

